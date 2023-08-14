SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,061,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,492,000.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
EPRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.
