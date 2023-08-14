SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.53. The stock had a trading volume of 290,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,301. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.57 and a 200-day moving average of $254.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

