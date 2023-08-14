SPC Financial Inc. Buys 529 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.52. 107,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,291. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

