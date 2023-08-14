SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $139.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

