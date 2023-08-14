SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.47. The stock had a trading volume of 58,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.