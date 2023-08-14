SPC Financial Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 2.35% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $19,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of IYM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,678. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

