SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $139.93. 59,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average of $136.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

