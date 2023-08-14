SPC Financial Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hologic by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX remained flat at $75.29 during trading hours on Monday. 120,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.