SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 2,464 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,202,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $77.94 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

