SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 593,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,857. The stock has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.