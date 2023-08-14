SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NZAC. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NZAC opened at $29.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Announces Dividend

About SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2923 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

