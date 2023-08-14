SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

XBI stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,961. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

