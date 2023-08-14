Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Spear Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.78. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

