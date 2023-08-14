Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Spear Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.78. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $20.11.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.