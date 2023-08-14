Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of SPB traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $78.19. 242,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,303. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.43.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

