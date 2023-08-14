Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Up 1.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.69. 29,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 702,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

