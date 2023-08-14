Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from £124 ($158.47) to £119 ($152.08) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of SPX stock opened at £104.10 ($133.04) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 9,448 ($120.74) and a 52-week high of £123.50 ($157.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,444.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of £112.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

