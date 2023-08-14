Spire Wealth Management Acquires 47,690 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 57.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

