Spire Wealth Management Buys 19,291 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2,940.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,468,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $168.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.00. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $122.86 and a one year high of $173.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total value of $390,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

