Spire Wealth Management Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

