Spire Wealth Management Has $5.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

