Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1,800.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in DexCom by 103.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $111.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

