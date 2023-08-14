Spire Wealth Management Purchases 49,390 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 390.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $79.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
