Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2,895.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kroger by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after buying an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

