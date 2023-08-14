Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $280.00 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day moving average of $258.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

