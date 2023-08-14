Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 100757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.75).

The company has a market capitalization of £70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

