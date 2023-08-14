Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Markel Group worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 50 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,504.06. 13,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,392.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,348.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

