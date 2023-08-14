Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.83 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.79. 5,704,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,093,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

