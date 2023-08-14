Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,774,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,825,839. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

