Steem Reaches Market Cap of $81.80 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $81.80 million and $2.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,248.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00280165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00781809 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00540364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00059860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00121858 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,241,932 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

