Stelrad Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.92 (LON:SRAD)

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Stelrad Group Stock Up 6.2 %
Stelrad Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £152.82 million and a PE ratio of 3,766.67. Stelrad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.70 ($2.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.99.
Stelrad Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stelrad Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MercadoLibre’s Earnings Soar: Robust Growth Story in the Making
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Stocks That Raised EPS but Lowered Revenue Estimates
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.