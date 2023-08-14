Stelrad Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.92 (LON:SRAD)

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Stelrad Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Stelrad Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £152.82 million and a PE ratio of 3,766.67. Stelrad Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.70 ($2.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.99.

Stelrad Group Company Profile

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It provides steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular and column radiators; and electric, hybrid, and dual fuel radiators under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, Hudevad, and DL Radiators brands.

