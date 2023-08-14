Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 5.5%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 248,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,502,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Stem Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at about $17,561,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,111,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 2,002,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after buying an additional 1,263,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

