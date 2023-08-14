Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 33.4% in July

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the July 15th total of 936,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $46.27. 348,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SRCL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on SRCL

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,466,000 after acquiring an additional 833,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth about $24,363,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,134 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.