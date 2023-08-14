Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.25

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on CEU. Raymond James lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.42.
CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 3.7 %
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4898649 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
