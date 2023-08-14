Stifel Nicolaus Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$9.25

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

