Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Price Target to C$14.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Total Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of TOTZF traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.12. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465. Total Energy Services has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50.
Total Energy Services Company Profile
