Stifel Nicolaus Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$16.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
