Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (AC, ACQ, AFN, AIM, ASTL, BEI.UN, BN, CCL.B, CEU, CGY)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 14th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from C$26.00 to C$32.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.75 to C$29.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$78.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$96.00 to C$94.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$14.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

