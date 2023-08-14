Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (AC, ACQ, AFN, AIM, ASTL, BEI.UN, BN, CCL.B, CEU, CGY)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, August 14th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from C$26.00 to C$32.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC)

had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$23.75 to C$29.50.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$26.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$78.50.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$79.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$74.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$81.00 to C$66.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$11.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2,750.00 to C$2,850.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$60.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$96.00 to C$94.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$97.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.25 to C$10.75.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$14.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$12.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$3.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$33.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

Pivotree (CVE:PVT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.75 to C$3.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$44.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$50.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

