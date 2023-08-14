Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 14th (AGRO, ANIK, ASGTF, CTRA, CWCO, DLNG, HUMA, PFG, PLX, PSN)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 14th:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF)

was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.75.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $495.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $423.00.

