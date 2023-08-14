Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cleveland-Cliffs Call Options (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 64,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 38,106 call options.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 8.8 %

NYSE CLF traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.2% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 843,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 303,324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

