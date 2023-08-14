StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $248,370.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.