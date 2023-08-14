StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Down 6.6 %

WATT stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Energous by 963.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.