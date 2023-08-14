StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Down 6.6 %
WATT stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.50.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 94.01% and a negative net margin of 3,693.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
