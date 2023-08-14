StockNews.com Downgrades Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $166.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 23.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

