StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

UUU opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.