StockNews.com Lowers ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.96.

PRQR opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

