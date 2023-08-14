Stratis Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 1% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.78 or 0.06283967 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,182,827 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

