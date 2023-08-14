Stratis Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 1% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $71.04 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,841.78 or 0.06283967 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041885 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00021327 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028828 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013844 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004551 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,182,827 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.