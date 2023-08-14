Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

