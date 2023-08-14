Substratum Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $5.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013858 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,510.48 or 1.00048154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034376 USD and is up 9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

