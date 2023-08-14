Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 603,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $892.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.53. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $171,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,628,998 shares of company stock worth $73,245,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

