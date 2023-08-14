SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,748,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 437,740 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 24.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of STKL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,826. The firm has a market cap of $556.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
