SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the July 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,808. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a positive return on equity of 36.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

